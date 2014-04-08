SAN FRANCISCO, April 8 Software-development company Atlassian has sold $150 million of its shares to mutual-fund giant T. Rowe Price, the company said on Tuesday.

The deal values the company at $3.3 billion, according to a person familiar with the transaction, catapulting Atlassian to an elite group venture-backed companies 10-figure valuations.

T. Rowe bought the shares from current and existing employees of Atlassian, rather than directly from the company, in deal known as a secondary financing. Atlassian employed the same secondary strategy when Accel Partners invested $60 million in 2010.

Atlassian was founded in 2002 in Sydney, Australia. The news of its funding transaction was first reported by the Wall Street Journal. (Reporting by Sarah McBride; Editing by David Gregorio)