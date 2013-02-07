SAN FRANCISCO Feb 7 Digital-marketing firm
DataXu has raised $27 million in new funding that will help the
company further expand internationally and build on its
marketing technology, the company said Thursday.
DataXu uses data and analytics to automate marketing for
business customers. It works with a variety of devices and
digital platforms, including tablets, smartphones, video and
social media.
The company's biggest competitor is Google's
DoubleClick division, the spokeswoman said, adding that DataXu
expects more enterprise-software firms to enter the field.
In 2013, Boston-based DataXu will expand to Asia, a company
spokeswoman told Reuters in an email.
Thomvest Ventures, a venture-capital group headed by Peter
Thomson, who is a director of Thomson Reuters, took the lead
role in funding round. Thomvest was joined by existing
investors Atlas Venture (CQ), Flybridge Capital Partners, and
Menlo Ventures.