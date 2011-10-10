* VC funds raise just $1.72 billion in third quarter

* Trend toward smaller funds

Oct 10 The nation's venture-capital funds raised just $1.72 billion in the third quarter, down from $3.5 billion in the same period a year ago, according to data compiled by the National Venture Capital Association and Reuters.

The numbers reflect continuing weakness in venture capital, which has been on a cooling trend in recent years. In 2007 the industry raised $30.74 billion; last year it raised less than half that; so far this year, $12.25 billion has been raised.

It was the poorest third-quarter showing since the third quarter of 2003.

"The quarter's low fund-raising numbers are reflective of ongoing challenges within the venture capital exit markets," said Mark Heesen, president of the NVCA. "This situation is one that needs to be rectified in the near term if we want to have adequate dollars to invest in our country's start-up companies in the long run."

He said venture-capital firms need a better market for initial public offerings to help them return solid profits to their investors and encourage those investors to give more cash to funds.

In total, 52 companies raised cash during the third quarter, showing the money was spread out across more funds compared with a year earlier. Some 19 new firms started inaugural funds, while 33 were follow-on funds, meaning an existing firm raised fresh cash.

The largest sum raised was $265 million by Menlo Park, California-based Shasta Ventures for its Shasta Ventures III. (Reporting by Sarah McBride in San Francisco; editing by John Wallace)