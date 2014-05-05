SAN FRANCISCO May 5 Optimizely, a testing
service for websites, said it had raised another $57 million
through venture capital just a year after raising $28 million,
underscoring investor appetite for companies that simplify
challenging technological processes.
The company's product tests different website options, such
as a wording or design, to see which draws the best response.
That could help companies trying to boost hits on a special
offer, for example.
"They have hit a nerve in the market," said Scott Weiss, a
partner at venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz, which is
leading the funding round. Existing backers Benchmark Capital
and Bain Capital Ventures also participated in the funding
round.
The product works on sites designed to be viewed on
computers as well as apps on mobile devices, and is built for
tweaks on the fly. The process allows customers to skip the
sometimes tedious process of redeploying an entire app.
Other enterprise companies that have raised large funding
rounds this year include field-service software provider
ServiceMax, which raised $71 million in March, and
business-intelligence software provider Domo, which raised $125
million in February.
Through a spokeswoman, the San Francisco-based company
declined to say if the money was all going to its own coffers,
or if some of the funding round would cash out existing
investors such as founders and early employees.
(Reporting by Sarah McBride; Editing by Diane Craft)