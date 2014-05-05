SAN FRANCISCO May 5 Optimizely, a testing service for websites, said it had raised another $57 million through venture capital just a year after raising $28 million, underscoring investor appetite for companies that simplify challenging technological processes.

The company's product tests different website options, such as a wording or design, to see which draws the best response. That could help companies trying to boost hits on a special offer, for example.

"They have hit a nerve in the market," said Scott Weiss, a partner at venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz, which is leading the funding round. Existing backers Benchmark Capital and Bain Capital Ventures also participated in the funding round.

The product works on sites designed to be viewed on computers as well as apps on mobile devices, and is built for tweaks on the fly. The process allows customers to skip the sometimes tedious process of redeploying an entire app.

Other enterprise companies that have raised large funding rounds this year include field-service software provider ServiceMax, which raised $71 million in March, and business-intelligence software provider Domo, which raised $125 million in February.

Through a spokeswoman, the San Francisco-based company declined to say if the money was all going to its own coffers, or if some of the funding round would cash out existing investors such as founders and early employees. (Reporting by Sarah McBride; Editing by Diane Craft)