SAN FRANCISCO, June 24 Snapchat, a service that
allows users to exchange fleeting photo messages, raised $60
million in a funding round led by venture-capital firm IVP, the
company said on Monday.
Snapchat also attracted a high-profile board member: Sony
Corp. of America Chief Executive Michael Lynton.
The cash will go to hiring more engineers and deploying more
servers, Snapchat said on its blog.
The service, started in 2011 by Stanford University
students, has proven popular with teenagers and
twenty-somethings, many of whom use it to send saucy photos.
Users can set a time limit for how long the photo messages
may be viewed, up to 10 seconds, before they disappear. The
company has come under fire for design loopholes that allow the
technology savvy to save or retrieve the photos.
Existing investors General Catalyst, Benchmark Capital,
Lightspeed Venture Partners, and SV Angel also participated in
the round.