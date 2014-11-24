SAN FRANCISCO Nov 24 Venture capital firm
Polaris Partners said Monday it has raised $450 million for its
seventh fund, which will invest in health and technology
startups.
The firm will tap the new fund to invest in software
companies, as well as a wide variety of health startups in
fields that include biotechnology, medical devices, health
technology, and health services, said Polaris spokeswoman Emily
Mendell.
Polaris is known for backing Internet companies as LogMeIn,
a remote-access software provider that went public in 2009, as
well as online real-estate giant Trulia.
In a bid to meet the next generation of entrepreneurs, the
firm launched communal workspaces called Dogpatch Labs in New
York, San Francisco and other cities in 2009. It recently ramped
up its Dogpatch Labs in Dublin, Ireland, where partner Noel
Ruane is based.
The Boston, Massachusetts-based firm raised $389 million for
its sixth fund in 2011.
(Reporting by Christina Farr; Editing by Bernadette Baum)