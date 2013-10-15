SAN FRANCISCO Oct 15 Vox Media, the publisher
of sports website SB Nation, has raised $34 million of a $40
million new funding round, according to a filing at the
Securities and Exchange Commission.
Vox, which also publishes technology site The Verge and
viedeogame site Polygon, has previously raised more than $20
million from backers such as Accel Partners, Comcast Ventures,
and Khosla Ventures. Accel led the latest round, according to a
spokeswoman for the venture capital firm.
Vox chief executive Jim Bankoff formerly led websites such
as AOL's Aol.com and established websites including TMZ,
the celebrity-gossip site.
Lately, online-only publications have attracted outsized
investor interest. In January, news site BuzzFeed raised $19.3
million from investors including New Enterprise Associates and
SoftBank Capital.
Last year, Turner Broadcasting bought sports site Bleacher
Report for about $180 million.