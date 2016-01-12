SAN FRANCISCO Jan 12 New York-based technology
systems-monitoring company Datadog said on Tuesday it had raised
$94.5 million in funding to help it take on competitors like New
Relic and AppDynamics.
The cash infusion comes two months after San Francisco-based
AppDynamics raised $158 million from investors in a funding
environment less friendly to startups compared with the start of
2015.
Many enterprise startups have rattled investors with initial
public offerings that assigned lower values to the company
compared with their last funding rounds as privately traded
companies.
New Relic, for example, held an offering in December 2014
that valued it just shy of $1 billion, compared with the $1.1.
billion in its last funding round as a private company earlier
that year. Although its shares jumped 50 percent on its first
day as a public company, investors typically expect a higher
price even before the shares start trading.
Iconiq Capital led Datadog's round, with participation from
existing investors Index Ventures, OpenView Ventures, Amplify
Partners, Contour Ventures and others.
Datadog provides services such as troubleshooting when
computer tasks slow down or problems emerge in software code.
Its customers include accommodation service Airbnb and
video-streaming service Netflix.
(Reporting by Sarah McBride; Editing by Peter Cooney)