MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 26
DUBAI, March 26 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAN FRANCISCO Jan 12 U.S. venture capital firms raised $5.6 billion last quarter and $29.8 billion for the year, making 2014 the richest year for venture fundraising since 2007, the National Venture Capital Association said.
A handful of large funds, including Andreessen Horowitz's $1.5 billion fund announced in the first quarter, helped bump the total up almost 70 percent over the previous year's total of $17.7 billion.
For the quarter, cash raised was up slightly compared with $5.58 billion raised a year earlier. Canaan Partners closed the largest fund of the three-month period with its $675 million Canaan X, followed by Formation 8 with its $500 million Fomation8 Partners II.
The healthy environment for exits, meaning venture-backed initial public offerings and acquisitions of venture-backed companies, helped the fundraising environment, said NVCA President Bobby Franklin.
Last week, the NVCA said that 115 venture-backed companies held IPOs last quarter, raising $4.36 billion. For the year, 115 companies raised $15.3 billion, compared with 81 companies raising $11.1 billion a year earlier.
Thomson Reuters contributed data for the report. (Reporting by Sarah McBride; Editing by Alan Crosby)
DUBAI, March 26 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Sprott Inc announces historical early warning disclosure filing relating to acquisition of securities of Sprott Resource Holdings Inc.