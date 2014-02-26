SAN FRANCISCO Feb 26 New York-based
Collaborative Fund has raised a $33 million venture-capital fund
to focus on the shared economy, it said in a blog post.
The shared economy allows people to rent out personal
property and services, often on an ad hoc basis. It has spawned
companies such as accommodation service Airbnb and
transportation services Lyft and Sidecar.
Collaborative, headed by entrepreneur and sometime graffiti
artist Craig Shapiro, has lined up investors including graffiti
artist Shepard Fairey.
The effort builds on a previous fund raised in 2011.
Collaborative's investments include Lyft, errand-service
TaskRabbit, and loan company Upstart.