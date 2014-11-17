Singapore's Ezra Holdings files for U.S. bankruptcy
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
Nov 17 Venture Incubator SA :
* Reported Q1-Q3 revenue of 30,000 zlotys versus 0 zlotys a year ago
* Q1-Q3 operating loss was 82,520 zlotys versus a loss of 193,200 zlotys a year ago
* Q1-Q3 net loss was 68,180 zlotys versus a profit of 611,900 zlotys a year ago
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 18 Itau Unibanco Holding SA
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 18 The United States remains committed to free trade but wants to re-examine some trade deals and correct their excesses, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Saturday after G20 finance chiefs backtracked on past commitments about trade.