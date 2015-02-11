By Sarah McBride
SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Feb 11 San Francisco-based
AppDirect, which helps developers and businesses create, use and
sell apps, said it raised another $50 million in a funding round
led by Mithril Capital Management, the same firm in charge of
its last round.
The latest funding values AppDirect at $600 million, double
the valuation when it raised $35 million in April.
By doubling down, Mithril is making a big bet on the growth
of apps, specialized software that users tap into via the
Internet rather than through a specific computer. As part of the
trend, also called cloud-based software, developers try to make
sure the apps work seamlessly with smartphones.
Last year, venture firms invested $2.89 billion in software,
up from $2.41 billion the year before, according to the National
Venture Capital Association. Software has led venture investing
since 2008, the height of a clean-technology boom and a time
when venture capitalists preferred industrial energy.
From its founding in 2012, Mithril was seeking investments
that benefit from the increasing tendency of companies to move
software to the cloud, said partner Ajay Royan. However, he
wanted to find new ideas within that well-trodden route.
"You're looking for something that is slightly hidden," he
said. "The secret that was hidden in plain sight."
He liked AppDirect in part because it makes it easy to tap
into what he says is a quietly emerging trend that allows
employees to use their own software at work, much as they now
bring in their own computers and phones instead of using
workplace hardware.
AppDirect does this by creating an online marketplace of
apps that work well in business environments and integrate with
each other, Royan said. It also simplifies the app-publishing
and selling process for developers and intermediaries, and runs
the app marketplaces for customers such as AT&T Inc.
To mitigate risk, venture firms typically lead just one
round of a start-up's financing. If they like the company and
want to increase their stake, or alternatively, if they cannot
find an outside investor willing to pay a higher price, they
sometimes lead two or more rounds.
In this case, new investors Henry Kravis, co-founder of
buyout firm KKR & Co LP, and Paul Fribourg, chief
executive of Continental Grain, joined the round. Existing
investors Foundry Group, iNovia Capital and StarVest Partners
also participated.
(Reporting by Sarah McBride. Editing by Andre Grenon)