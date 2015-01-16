By Sarah McBride
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Jan 16 U.S. venture capitalists
invested $48.39 billion last year, the biggest total since 2000,
according to new data from the National Venture Capital
Association, PricewaterhouseCoopers, and Thomson Reuters.
Despite the eye popping numbers that hark back to the dotcom
era, including $19.8 billion allocated to software startups,
most venture capitalists say last year's investments should not
be confused with a bubble. They point to metrics such as
revenue-backed growth, often absent 15 years ago but solid in
most current high-flying startups.
"Internet models today are fundamentally more sound than
Internet models of 2000," said Deven Parekh of Insight Venture
Partners, a firm which has backed Chinese online giant
Alibaba.com and message service Twitter.
The $48.39 billion, spread among 4,356 deals, compares to
$29.96 billion in 2013, and $105.01 billion in 2000, the largest
level since the NVCA began keeping records.
It also includes $31.81 billion at the expansion or
later-stage categories, compared to $18.67 billion a year
earlier. Expansion and later-stage companies are those most
likely to attract cash from backers such as mutual funds and
sovereign-wealth funds, players who don't consistently back
startups.
"That subset probably has the highest level of froth," said
Parekh.
But he added that many of the late-stage companies had
unprecedented levels of growth, calling for new metrics to value
them. Uber, for example, was valued at $40 billion in its
December funding round of $1.2 billion.
Some prominent voices have urged caution, including a few
who have invested in the most richly valued companies.
Venture capitalist Bill Gurley, an Uber backer, warned in
September that the start-up community was "taking on an
excessive amount of risk." The Federal Reserve said in July that
valuation metrics in sectors including social media "appear
substantially stretched."
Last year's total included $14.75 billion invested in the
final quarter of the year, the richest single quarter since
2000. A year earlier, the quarter total was $8.82 billion.
Software deals accounted for 41 percent of all cash, the
highest percentage since the report's inception. Biotechnology
and the media and entertainment categories followed in distant
second and third places.
In a separate report issued on Thursday consultancy CB
Insights, which measures data slightly differently to the NVCA,
said venture capitalists invested $47.3 billion across 3,617
deals last year.
(Reporting by Sarah McBride; Editing by Chris Reese)