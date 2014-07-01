BRIEF-Forent Energy says termination of amalgamation with Perisson Petroleum
* Forent Energy Ltd says board of directors of forent has established an independent committee to investigate strategic alternatives for company
SAN FRANCISCO, July 1 Initial public offerings for venture-backed companies slowed in the second quarter but the value of the transactions climbed to nearly $5 billion on the back of some outsized deals, making it one of the strongest quarters in recent years.
Data from the National Venture Capital Association (NVCA) showed 28 venture-backed IPOs last quarter, down from 37 in the first quarter. But they raised a total of $4.93 billion, up from $3.4 billion in the first quarter and more than double the $2.25 billion in the year-earlier period.
The bulk of the IPOs came from the life sciences sector, with 16 IPOs that raised $1.24 billion.
The largest IPO of the quarter came from China, with its online shopping company JD.com raising $2 billion in May. China is home to one of the most anticipated IPOs likely to hit the market this quarter: e-commerce company Alibaba.
In merger-and-acquisitions activity, the NVCA said 97 venture-backed companies were acquired by others in the second quarter. Of the 33 that reported transaction values, the average deal size was $98.6 million.
(Reporting by Sarah McBride; Editing by Tom Brown)
* Forent Energy Ltd says board of directors of forent has established an independent committee to investigate strategic alternatives for company
VIENNA, March 17 Austria's supreme court has ruled against Amazon.com in a decade-old dispute over a national levy on sales of blank data storage products, ordering it to pay the fee aimed at supporting musicians and other artists.
FRANKFURT, March 17 Private equity firm KKR has struck a deal with six shareholders of GfK that clears the way to squeeze out the German market researcher's minority shareholders.