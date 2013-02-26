By Sarah McBride
SAN FRANCISCO Feb 26 Keith Rabois, the
executive whose sudden exit from payments company Square became
the talk of Silicon Valley, will join Khosla Ventures in March,
the venture firm said on Tuesday.
Speculation has swirled around the ultimate landing pad for
Rabois, who left Square last month citing legal threats from a
young colleague with whom he had maintained a two-year
relationship. He had served as Square's chief operating officer
since 2010.
"We are thrilled to have Keith join us as he has shown
himself to be a great investor, but even more importantly he's a
true adviser," founding partner Vinod Khosla said in a
statement.
Rabois, a former executive at eBay Inc's PayPal who
has a law degree from Harvard, has long been an angel investor
in companies such as the lodging business Airbnb.
Square, headed by Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey, is one of
the Bay Area's hottest start-ups, raising $200 million late last
year in a funding round that valued the company at $3.25
billion.