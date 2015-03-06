Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
SAN FRANCISCO, March 5 Venture firm Formation 8 is no longer a defendant in a U.S. civil lawsuit that accused one if its co-founders, Joe Lonsdale, of sexual assault, according to a court document filed Thursday.
In the filing, attorneys for plaintiff Elise Clougherty said the case, originally filed in January, should move forward only against defendant Lonsdale.
(Reporting by Sarah McBride; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order