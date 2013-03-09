By Sarah McBride
| SAN FRANCISCO, March 8
SAN FRANCISCO, March 8 Three executive
assistants are suing venture firm CMEA and one of its former
partners for harassment and retaliation, marking the third
lawsuit in less than a year alleging unfair treatment of women
in Silicon Valley's clubby world of venture capital.
The suit, filed in San Francisco Superior Court of
California last month, alleges then operating partner John Haag
repeatedly made inappropriate sexual comments to the women,
sometimes in front of other partners who mostly did nothing to
stop his behavior.
CMEA was founded in 1989 and has an emphasis on energy and
materials, information technology, and life sciences. The firm's
attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Neither Haag nor his attorney was immediately available for
comment.
The case mirrors elements of an ongoing lawsuit brought last
May by Ellen Pao, a former partner at Kleiner Perkins Caufield &
Byers, against that firm.
Pao alleges that another partner, Ajit Nazre, made sexual
advances to her and retaliated once she rebuffed him. She also
claims the firm engaged in systematic discrimination against
women.
In September, former Pantheon Ventures principal Carol
Foster sued that firm for gender and age discrimination, as well
as defamation.
Until last year, lawsuits over accusations of gender
discrimination or harassment have been rare in the
male-dominated world of venture capital.
Two of the plaintiffs in the CMEA case, Margaret Hines and
Shannon Schlagenhauf, allege the comments dated back to 2009,
when they joined the firm. The third plaintiff, Dawn-Shemain
Weeks, joined in 2011.
After the women made a formal complaint last year around
April 30, CMEA arranged for its human resources provider,
Tri-Net, to investigate the women's concerns. After the
investigation, CMEA negotiated a buy-out of Haag's interest in
CMEA's funds, the lawsuit states. Haag's LinkedIn
profile states he left the firm last year.
The plaintiffs say their overtime opportunities, typically
around 25 percent or 30 percent of their income, have dropped
since reporting the harassment, while their workloads have
increased. They say some managing directors continue to make
inappropriate comments.
Weeks resigned at the end of January. "Weeks is not
comfortable working in a work environment that continues to
condone inappropriate sexual conduct and retaliation," the suit
says.
The women are asking for an unspecified amount of damages
and legal fees.
The lawsuit is in Superior Court of California, San
Francisco County, CGC 528602.