By Sarah McBride
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Oct 22 California's privacy laws
have saved a high-profile venture capital firm from having to
release potentially embarrassing information about a former
partner in a discrimination lawsuit by a former female partner.
A judge ruled Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, defending
itself against allegations of discrimination and retaliation,
will be able to keep to itself any other harassment complaints
against former male partner at the center of the lawsuit, Ajit
Nazre, in part because producing such complaints would hurt the
privacy rights of other Kleiner employees.
The suit, brought in 2012 by former partner Ellen Pao,
claims discrimination and retaliation at the firm and helped
kick off a broad and ongoing discussion in Silicon Valley about
sexism in technology.
Both Pao and a spokeswoman for Kleiner declined to comment
on the judge's order.
Pao alleges the firm held her back from a promotion and
better compensation after she complained about harassment by
Nazre. Kleiner denies the allegations. Nazre no longer works at
the firm.
In his July 28 order, only recently made public, the judge
granted a partial victory to Pao by allowing her lawyers to see
some documents surrounding Nazre's 2007 promotion to senior
partner and his 2012 departure from the firm.
Pao's lawyers can also see performance reviews for some
junior partners hired within about two years of Pao who won
promotions, but not for others who didn't get promoted, the
judge ruled.
The group that Pao's lawyers seek to compare her with
comprises two other female junior partners and three male junior
partners. The three males were promoted to senior partner in
2011, while none of the women were, the suit contends.
The lawyers will be able to review any guidelines or
criteria for the allocation to junior partners of a lucrative
type of compensation known as carried interest, but Kleiner
doesn't have to conduct an email review for those documents, the
judge said.
Another partner at the firm also complained about harassment
from Nazre, according to the suit. But Pao's lawyers won't be
able to view that complaint because it lacks enough relevance to
overcome the privacy interests of third parties, the judge
wrote, echoing his reasoning on why he turned down some of the
other requests.
Pao's lawyers had argued that any other complaint against
Nazre would shed light on his "behavioral tendencies." Kleiner's
lawyers had said that because Pao's claims are limited to
discrimination and retaliation, not harassment, Nazre's
"behavioral tendencies" were irrelevant.
Pao had said in her suit that she "succumbed" to a brief
affair with Nazre him in 2006 after he harassed her. Her
subsequent refusal to continue a romantic relationship led to
retaliation and discrimination, she claimed.
Weighing relevance against privacy in employment cases "is
the appropriate approach," said Kathleen Lucas, a San Francisco
plaintiffs' lawyer specializing in employment. "But how it gets
weighed is such an individualized matter that different judges
come out differently on exactly the same issues."
A trial is currently scheduled for February.
(Reporting by Sarah McBride; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)