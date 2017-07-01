By Heather Somerville
| SAN FRANCISCO, June 30
SAN FRANCISCO, June 30 A well-known Silicon
Valley investor, Dave McClure, has been demoted within the firm
he co-founded, 500 Startups, the latest fallout from
revelations of mistreatment of women in the technology industry.
An internal investigation found McClure "had inappropriate
interactions with women in the tech community," according to a
blog post published Friday by Christine Tsai, 500 Startups
co-founder, who said the decision to demote him was made a few
months ago.
"His behavior was unacceptable and not reflective of 500’s
culture and values," she said. "I sincerely apologize for the
choices he made and the pain and stress they’ve caused people."
McClure will assume a limited role at the firm and is
attending counseling, Tsai said.
McClure on Friday said in a text message to Reuters that he
and Tsai "are still on good terms" and "she has my full
support."
The firm made the change public on Friday following a report
by the New York Times that named McClure, along with well-known
investor Chris Sacca, as perpetrators of sexual harassment
toward women who were applying for jobs or seeking fundraising.
The report said McClure was no longer in charge of day-to-day
operations.
Sarah Kunst, founder and chief executive of fitness startup
Proday, told the New York Times that McClure had sent her an
inappropriate Facebook message after she discussed a potential
job at 500 Startups.
"Before the New York Times article, Dave had already been
demoted because of his harassment of women, however no one
outside of 500 Startups had been made aware of this fact," Kunst
told Reuters on Friday.
"Women did not know to avoid him. The lack of disclosure is
part of the problem. Women don't know who is a bad actor when
the funds cover it up."
McClure referred a request for comment on Kunst's statement
and other questions to a spokeswoman, who declined to comment
beyond the blog post.
500 Startups invests in early-stage startups around the
world and offers an accelerator program for entrepreneurs. Its
investments include the ride-hailing company Grab and personal
finance company Credit Karma.
McClure is well known throughout the tech industry because
of his contrarian attitudes, which include criticizing venture
capitalists, his political statements and his frequent public
appearances. He is known to make many investments around the
world and far beyond Silicon Valley, in places like Turkey and
sub-Saharan Africa.
Sacca, who gained prominence with early investments in
Twitter and Uber, on Thursday published a blog post apologizing
for his behavior.
"I now understand I personally contributed to the problem,"
Sacca said. He had announced in April that he was retiring from
his VC firm, Lowercase Capital.
Several women spoke to the New York Times after news site
The Information published a report last week detailing
inappropriate behavior toward women by investor Justin Caldbeck
of Binary Capital. He has since resigned and apologized
publicly.
In February, former Uber engineer Susan Fowler wrote a blog
post detailing the company's culture of sexual harassment, which
prompted a months-long investigation that culminated with the
resignation of chief executive Travis Kalanick.
The events have brought new focus to what many in the
industry say is a long-standing culture of entrenched sexual
harassment and discrimination that has made it difficult for
women and racial minorities to raise funds and assume leadership
positions.
