SAN FRANCISCO May 21 Mike Moritz, who
represented Sequoia Capital in its investments in companies such
as Google Inc, PayPal and Yahoo Inc, is
ratcheting back his role due to a rare medical condition, he
said.
"I've been told that in the next five to 10 years the
quality of my life is quite likely to decline," he told the
firm's investors in a letter sent on Monday morning. "Life has
assumed a different meaning and I am making some adjustments."
Moritz plans to remove himself from daily management duties,
such as legal, compliance and real estate, and focus on
investing.
"He's going to continue to take new board seats," said a
spokesman. "He's going to be closely involved on the investment
side."
Partner Doug Leone will shoulder more of the management
duties, the spokesman said.
Moritz will become chairman of Sequoia Capital and take 12
to 14 weeks a year "for various pursuits, diversions, and
trivial indulgences," he wrote in the letter.
