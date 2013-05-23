SAN FRANCISCO May 23 Khosla Ventures said on Thursday it is adding another new hire to its investment team: Ben Ling, who brings additional consumer-Internet expertise to Khosla, known for investing a substantial chunk of its portfolio in cleantech companies.

Ling, who has held senior roles at YouTube, Google, and Facebook,, joined the firm earlier this week, said a Khosla spokeswoman. He is Khosla's second big hire of 2013 after former Paypal and Square executive Keith Rabois joined in March.

Ling left his position as chief operating officer at social-discovery network Badoo last year. His angel investments include Fab.com and payments company Square.

Khosla Ventures' investments include Square; microserver company SeaMicro, acquired by chip designer AMD earlier last year for $334 million; and business social-networking service Yammer, acquired by Microsoft earlier last year for $1.2 billion.

The firm, founded in 2004 by Sun Microsystems co-founder Vinod Khosla, raised a $1.05 billion fund in 2011.