SAN FRANCISCO Oct 10 Data-center company IO has
raised $90 million from venture-capital backers, the company
said on Wednesday, illustrating the growing profile of
enterprise-oriented investments compared to consumer companies
in Silicon Valley.
The investment, led by the Pritzker Group's New World
Ventures, will allow IO to expand to Singapore and London, IO
Chief Financial officer Jon Mauck said by telephone.
The company's business is about half hosting infrastructure
and half product sales, with a large portion of revenue coming
from recurring subscriptions, Mauck said. Much of IO's business,
such as building data centers, is currently done in-house by the
companies that become its customers.
"For a company of our size and scale, there's a natural
roadmap to an IPO," or initial public offering, Mauck said.
"We're at a scale now where we could easily be in the public
markets in the course of the next year." He declined to provide
revenue figures.
Until social-media company Facebook's troubled IPO
earlier this year, consumer-Internet companies rode high in
Silicon Valley.
But lately, more buzz has surrounded companies that cater to
businesses rather than consumers.
Data-mining company Splunk, which priced at $17 at
the time of its April IPO, is trading north of $30. Software
company Workday, expected to start trading on Friday, has raised
the price range for its shares to $21-$24 each, which could
raise its valuation to more than $4 billion.
IO's current investors include JP Morgan Asset Management
and Sterling Partners. The company has raised $275 million in
equity financing and has access to $200 million in debt
financing.