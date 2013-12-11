SAN FRANCISCO Dec 11 Palantir Technologies, the
data-mining company that is partly backed by the Central
Intelligence Agency, has raised another $107.5 million,
according to a filing.
The funding round, which brings the total raised by the
company to over $800 million, values the company at more than $9
billion, according to a person familiar with the situation.
Clients such as the National Security Agency, the Federal
Bureau of Investigation and the CIA, along with corporate
customers such as banks, use Palantir software to piece together
information on terrorist plots, financial frauds and the like.
Palantir's chief executive, Alex Karp, did not immediately
respond to a request for comment.
The Palo Alto., California-based start-up has drawn
attention because of its Prism software product, which has the
same name as an NSA program that monitors emails and other
communications of ordinary people on a mass scale. Palantir has
said its product is separate from the NSA program.
Investment bank Morgan Stanley & Co. earned a $7 million
commission on the funding round, according to the filing, which
was made on Tuesday at the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Palantir was founded in 2004 by a team including Peter
Thiel, the investor and PayPal co-founder, and Karp. The "seeing
stones" in J.R. Tolkien's novel "The Lord of the Rings" inspired
its name.
Its last funding round, of $196.5 million, was in September.
Backers include Thiel's Founders Fund and the CIA's venture arm,
In-Q-Tel.
The company is one of many with outsized valuations in
Silicon Valley. Snapchat, a photo-sharing service, recently
turned down a $3 billion acquisition offer from Facebook.
Pinterest, the online bulletin board, was valued at $3.8 billion
in its last funding round.