SAN FRANCISCO Feb 28 Venture-capital firm DFJ said on Friday that it had promoted a female venture partner to operating partner, at a time when the industry is under scrutiny for a lack of women in its upper echelons.

Heidi Roizen would oversee talent, marketing, business development and investment support, said the firm, which recently raised $325 million for its DFJ XI fund.

Roizen became a venture partner at DFJ in 2012. She does not hold an investment-partner role, generally considered the most powerful, in the latest fund.

But she said the new position gives her time to source deals for DFJ, work with existing companies, and continue her part-time teaching role at Stanford University.

"People argue there aren't enough women on boards, there aren't enough women in venture, and there aren't enough female educators in tech ... so I am trying to do all three," she said.

Roizen's board seats include portfolio companies XTime, Eventful, and ShareThis, as well as public companies TiVo Inc and Daily Mail and General Trust PLC.

DFJ, also known as Draper Fisher Jurvetson, is based in Menlo Park, California.