SAN FRANCISCO Jan 20 Planet Labs, a San
Francisco-based private satellite operator founded by former
NASA scientists, said on Tuesday it had raised $95 million to
help build its business of selling satellite images and data to
customers.
Data Collective, whose partner Zachary Bogue will join
Planet Labs' board, led an equity funding round of $70 million.
Western Technology Investment provided a debt facility of $25
million. All existing investors, including SpaceX backer Draper
Fisher Jurvetson and Russian billionaire Yuri Milner,
participated in the latest equity round.
Planet Labs is one of several startups aiming to harness
technology allowing satellites to become smaller and less
expensive, making it easier to deploy large networks of
satellites at less risk and lower cost than previously.
As the pricetag of satellite images declines, the startups
in the industry say they hope to interest a wider range of
customers who would not previously have considered buying
satellite-sourced data, or would have bought it sparingly.
Planet Labs publicly names only two customers: Woolpert, the
Ohio-based engineering and design company, and Geoplex, the
Melbourne, Australia-based mapping company.
Google acquired one of the new satellite players,
Skybox, for $500 million last year.
As with all new technology, the satellite startups face
setbacks, sometimes spectacular ones. In October, Planet Labs
lost 26 satellites due for deployment via Orbital Sciences
Corp.'s Antares rocket, which exploded into a fireball just
after launch in Wallops Island, Virginia.
Earlier this month, Planet Labs launched two more satellites
on a Falcon 9 rocket designed by SpaceX, the rocket company run
by entrepreneur Elon Musk. It has launched a total of 67 of its
satellites, which it calls doves, it says.
Planet Labs' latest funding round is all primary, meaning
going directly to the company rather than to buy the shares of
existing investors, a spokesman said.
