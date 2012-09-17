Sept 17 Payments company Square said it closed
on its fourth major funding round, an investment of more than
$200 million.
Investors include Citi Ventures, Rizvi Traverse Management,
and coffee retailer Starbucks Corp. The coffee chain's
investment was announced last month.
The company is valued at about $3.25 billion, a source
familiar with the matter has said. At the time
of the company's last funding round in June 2011, it was worth
around $1 billion.
Square, led by Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey and founded
just three years ago, has won kudos for helping small businesses
take credit-card payments easily and cheaply. Detractors say the
company is overvalued and has too many competitors.
Other Square backers include Kleiner Perkins Caufield &
Byers, Sequoia Capital, Tiger Global Management, and Visa Inc
.