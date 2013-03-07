By Sarah McBride
| SAN FRANCISCO, March 7
SAN FRANCISCO, March 7 Venture capital firm
Matrix Partners said it had hired 28-year-old Jared Fliesler, an
executive at the mobile-payments company Square, as general
partner.
Matrix had been talking to Fliesler for about the last year,
said general partner Dana Stadler, who believes Fliesler will be
able to give good advice to early-stage companies, Matrix's
focus area.
"He has a nice style to him in terms of being able to
partner and listen and contribute," Stadler said. "He has an
impeccable track record in partnering with founders."
Fliesler joined Square in 2011 as vice president for user
acquisition and business operations. He had formerly worked at
Google as director of product management after Google
acquired application maker Slide, his previous employer.
"The thing I realized I really love was early stage, shaking
the snow globe, saying 'What is going to work?'" Fliesler said.
"I'm addicted to startups."
He left Square because it had grown so large that he
believed it was harder to make a big difference in the company's
trajectory, he said. Square's processing business handles about
$10 billion in sales from 800,000 activated accounts, compared
with $2 billion in sales and 3 million accounts when he started.
Fliesler's official start date at Matrix is April 1.