April 4 Customer-relationship software company
SugarCRM completed a $33 million debt-and-equity financing round
led by New Enterprise Associates.
The company, which competes against more established players
such as Oracle Corp and SAP AG, makes its
open-source software available over the Internet.
New investors Silicon Valley Bank [SIVBV.UL> and Gold Hill
Capital joined SugarCRM's existing investors, including Draper
Fisher Jurvetson and Walden International, in the round. New
Enterprise partner Brooke Seawell has joined SugarCRM's board of
directors.
SugarCRM declined to state its revenue, but said billings
grew 67 percent last year.
(Reporting By Sarah McBride; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)