SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 16 Early stage
venture-capital firm Trinity Ventures said it had hired
entrepreneur and angel investor Anjula Acharia-Bath as a
marketing and business-development partner.
Acharia-Bath, who until December ran the entertainment
start-up DesiHits, said she planned to focus on helping
Trinity's consumer-oriented companies build global brands.
In recent years, some Silicon Valley venture firms have
worked hard to increase the number of women among their ranks.
Most female partners, like Acharia-Bath, remain operational
rather than investing partners, although Trinity has a female
investment partner, Patricia Nakache.
Acharia-Bath has worked as an entrepreneur-in-residence for
Trinity since March. She is also an "angel," or early stage
investor, with personal investments in startups like ClassPass,
a fitness-membership program.
Trinity, known for investments in companies including coffee
company Starbucks Corp and clothing retailer Zulily, is
investing out of its $325 million 11th fund.
