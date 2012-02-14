TORONTO Feb 14 Venture capital investment rose to a four-year high in Canada in 2011, driven by broad bets on innovation sectors but dominated by activity in information technology, the Canadian Venture Capital and Private Equity Association (CVCA) said on Tuesday.

Venture capital investment in Canada in 2011 rose 34 percent from the year before to C$1.5 billion ($1.5 billion), the highest level since 2007, when it was C$2.1 billion.

"Canadian VC (Venture Capital) investment rose in 2011 to meet surging demand for risk capital, fueled by rising levels of entrepreneurship, the activity of business incubators and R&D incentives," CVCA President Gregory Smith said in a release.

($1=$1.00 Canadian) (Reporting By Pav Jordan; Editing by Peter Galloway)