TORONTO Feb 14 Venture capital investment
rose to a four-year high in Canada in 2011, driven by broad bets
on innovation sectors but dominated by activity in information
technology, the Canadian Venture Capital and Private Equity
Association (CVCA) said on Tuesday.
Venture capital investment in Canada in 2011 rose 34 percent
from the year before to C$1.5 billion ($1.5 billion), the
highest level since 2007, when it was C$2.1 billion.
"Canadian VC (Venture Capital) investment rose in 2011 to
meet surging demand for risk capital, fueled by rising levels of
entrepreneurship, the activity of business incubators and R&D
incentives," CVCA President Gregory Smith said in a release.
