SAN FRANCISCO, April 1 Venture Capital funds held onto their investments in the first quarter of the year, according to data released on Monday from Thomson Reuters and the National Venture Capital Association (NVCA), in part because of politics.

The number of venture-backed initial public offerings fell to eight from 19 in the first quarter of 2012 and totaled $672 million, compared with $1.68 billion a year earlier.

The number of venture-backed companies acquired by other companies dropped to 77 from 114 a year earlier. For the 10 who reported the value of their deals, the aggregate value was $984.3 million.

The NVCA blamed the slow quarter on U.S. political uncertainty and tax issues. Congress failed to pass budget legislation, triggering automatic spending cuts on Jan. 1. Separately, tax increases kicked in, also on Jan. 1.

"Anybody contemplating selling would have pushed to close in 2012 for tax advantage," said Steve Dietz, a partner at Los Angeles-based GRP Partners. "Personally, I'm surprised there is not more of a decline in Q1 2013."

Model N, a Redwood Shores, Calif.-based software company that specializes in life sciences and technology revenue, held the largest venture-backed IPO of the quarter. It raised $120 million and began trading on March 19th.