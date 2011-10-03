BRIEF-TRIMBLE ACQUIRES BEENA VISION SYSTEMS INC
* BEENA VISION BUSINESS WILL BE REPORTED A PART OF TRIMBLE'S ENGINEERING AND CONSTRUCTION SEGMENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Five companies go public in third quarter
* Dealmaking activity rises
Oct 3 Just five venture-capital backed companies held initial public offerings last quarter, data from the National Venture Capital Association and Thomson Reuters shows, marking the worst showing since late 2009.
In dollar terms, the offer amount of the IPOs was $442.9 million, again, the worst showing since the end of 2009.
Meanwhile, some 101 venture-backed companies were bought, with 35 disclosing deal terms. That represents the highest dollar amount of deals with disclosed terms since the fourth quarter of 2009, showing that exits are still available for good companies.
In the largest IPO of the quarter, Chinese holding company Tudou TUDO.O raised $174 million on the Nasdaq stock market in August. Three of the five IPOs -- real-estate service Zillow (Z.O), telecommunications software company Tangoe (TNGO.O) and online-backup service Carbonite <CARB.O > -- were trading above their offer price as of Friday.
In the biggest disclosed deal of the quarter, Tulsa, Oklahoma-based Laredo Petroleum bought Dallas-based Broad Oak Energy for $1 billion. (Reporting by Sarah McBride in San Francisco. Editing by Robert MacMillan)
Feb 8 Time Warner Inc reported higher-than-expected fourth-quarter results, largely due to box office hits such as the "Harry Potter" spinoff "Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them."
