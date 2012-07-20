July 20 When staffers at the National Venture
Capital Association see a report that refers to U.S.
presidential candidate Mitt Romney's investments as venture
capital, they grimace -- and then contact the author to explain
politely why it's wrong.
The Republican White House hopeful was head of Bain Capital
LLC, which does the bulk of its work in private equity and not
venture capital, the NVCA would clarify. Venture capital backs
companies from their earliest days, and some go on to create
thousands of jobs; private equity typically comes in at later
stages to turn around underperforming companies, sometimes via
job cuts and other unpopular cost-savings moves.
The distinction has become important as the U.S. election
shines a harsh spotlight on the private equity industry, with
President Barack Obama's campaign accusing Romney of slashing
U.S. jobs at Bain-owned companies and outsourcing them abroad.
While Obama does not muddle venture capital and private
equity, many journalists and politicians do. Venture capitalists
fear those slips could tarnish their public image and lead to
unfriendly tax policies and other regulations down the road.
"People care about what they do and their reputation and
what their job is," said investor Yanev Suissa of venture
industry giant NEA, which has $13 billion in committed capital.
"When you're faced with the attitude that what you do is
job-destroying, it's problematic."
It is a delicate balancing act for venture capitalists to
defend their own industry without disparaging private equity or
castigating the career path of the man who might become
president next year. Many venture capitalists believe PE firms
ultimately help the economy by making lagging companies more
competitive, and many PE executives also invest in venture
capital funds.
But with Democrats highlighting companies that went bankrupt
or shipped jobs overseas under Bain's ownership, the VC industry
is concerned that negative associations could harm its ability
to move an ambitious legislative agenda through Washington.
That agenda includes preserving preferential tax treatments
like the carried-interest tax break, which allows VC and PE
investors to pay tax on investment gains at the long-term
capital-gains tax rate, which is just 15 percent, compared with
a top income-tax rate of 35 percent.
"In tax policy, you can see the concern there," said Mark
Heesen, president of the National Venture Capital Association,
which represents over 400 VC firms.
Given an increasingly squeezed federal budget, the
capital-gains tax break could be drastically scaled back or
eliminated altogether, he said.
While stopping short of saying private equity does not
deserve the tax break, Heesen makes it clear he thinks venture
capitalists merit special treatment because of the risks they
take on investing in start-ups. "We create something from
nothing," he said. "We have a much better story to tell."
Venture capitalists are split on which party seems more
likely to preserve tax breaks for them. While Republicans are
considered the party of business, many Democrats supported the
JOBS Act, which makes it easier for young companies to raise
money. Heesen said Republicans might feel more pressure to
balance the budget and close up anything seen as a loophole.
The NVCA does not donate to presidential campaigns but it
does give to congressional races - about $624,000 so far in the
2011-2012 cycle. About $358,000, or 57 percent, has gone to
Republicans, according to a spokeswoman. Individual venture
capitalists have given $453,550 to the Romney campaign, compared
with $402,915 to the Obama campaign, according to the Center for
Responsive Politics' Opensecrets.org.
GNASHED TEETH, ROLLED EYES
The venture capital industry has enjoyed some successes in
Washington in recent months beyond the JOBS Act, which passed in
April. Venture capitalists helped to snuff out controversial
Internet legislation that would have affected the business
prospects of Web startups. They also fought for streamlined
regulations on approving new medical devices, an important
venture investment area.
In addition to retaining preferential tax policies, venture
capitalists want to make it easier for entrepreneurs to secure
U.S. visas and to preserve government funding for basic research
that could benefit start-ups.
With these issues on their agenda, it's no wonder venture
capitalists do not want to be tarred as job-cutting villains --
they prefer to be thought of as the people behind such American
success stories as Apple Inc, Facebook Inc and
Google Inc.
References to Romney as a venture capitalist rather than a
private-equity executive are "really annoying," said Larry
Lenihan, managing partner at FirstMark Capital, whose
investments include online bulletin board Pinterest. "I can't
stand the laziness of the broader press not to differentiate
between the two."
Kate Mitchell of Scale Venture Partners agrees. "It does
more than make me gnash my teeth and roll my eyes," she said,
adding that she is often in Washington talking to lawmakers or
engaging with the media to educate them about the difference
between PE and VC. Scale's investments include cloud-storage
company Box.
The NVCA says its staffers have reached out to reporters
about a dozen times this year to clarify media reports that
labeled Romney's private equity activities as venture capital.
A Google search for "Romney and venture capital" yields 9.4
million results, compared with 43.3 million for "Romney and
private equity."
The situation is complicated by the fact that while the bulk
of Bain Capital's work is in buyouts, the firm did make some
venture investments while Romney was there, such as in
office-supplies company Staples Inc and childcare
company Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc.
Bain Capital, which employs 900 people, has $60 billion in
assets under management worldwide, including $2 billion managed
by Bain Capital Ventures. Its first dedicated venture fund, a
$250 million fund, launched in 2001; before that, it mixed
venture investments in with its private equity investments.
The term "growth equity" is increasingly used by PE firms to
describe what they say are investments that sit between the
venture capital and mature private equity space.
Private equity executives defend their industry by saying it
creates stronger, more profitable companies, which then are in
better positions to hire. PE firms also often save troubled
companies from failing, and eliminating far more jobs.
They also argue that the stereotype of private equity firms
as speculators that just saddle companies with debt is dated by
virtue of the financial markets having moderated leverage since
the 2008 financial crisis.
But the job-slashing stereotype has allowed politicians to
disparage Romney's record. Former Republican presidential rival
Rick Perry, for example, repeatedly called Romney a "vulture
capitalist" while the primary race was still in full swing
earlier this year.
Meanwhile, venture capital might have to start battling as
hard for its image in Hollywood as in Washington. A recent
episode of the HBO cable television show "Girls," titled
"Weirdos Need Girlfriends Too," cast a venture capitalist as the
villain.
