PARIS, March 8 Veolia Environnement has agreed to sell its Moroccan water, wastewater and electricity services operated by concession companies Redal and Amendis to investment fund Actis in a deal worth around 370 million euros ($484 million).

The transaction will reduce the company's debt by around 88 million euros in 2013, Veolia said in a statement on Friday.

Veolia added that it has signed a three-year technical support contract with Actis for the businesses. ($1 = 0.7644 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Christian Plumb)