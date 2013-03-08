BRIEF-Morgan Stanley reports 5.1 pct passive stake in Hyatt Hotels
* Morgan stanley reports a 5.1 percent passive stake in Hyatt Hotels Corp as of Feb 22, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2lnFbSz) Further company coverage:
PARIS, March 8 Veolia Environnement has agreed to sell its Moroccan water, wastewater and electricity services operated by concession companies Redal and Amendis to investment fund Actis in a deal worth around 370 million euros ($484 million).
The transaction will reduce the company's debt by around 88 million euros in 2013, Veolia said in a statement on Friday.
Veolia added that it has signed a three-year technical support contract with Actis for the businesses. ($1 = 0.7644 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Christian Plumb)
March 3 Answers Corp, which owns the Answers.com and Multiply websites, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Friday with a plan to swap ownership of the company to creditors who are owed about $540 million, according to court documents.
March 1 Uber competitor Lyft is pitching investors on a new funding round and hopes to net at least $500 million, according to a source familiar with the matter.