PARIS Nov 24 French water and waste group Veolia said it has suspended two managers in its French water unit and launched an internal audit following a media report about a possible conflict of interest in a customer payments scheme.

French investigative website Mediapart reported on Thursday that two Veolia managers had become shareholders of Luxembourg-based company Olky Payment Service Provider shortly after awarding it, at the end of 2014, a contract to manage all Veolia's French water customer bills.

A Veolia spokesman confirmed that Olky Payment has a contract with the company, but only to manage unpaid customer bills. He said the company had begun an internal audit and that the two managers had been suspended pending the outcome of the investigation.

Veolia shares were up 0.1 percent in midday trade, roughly in line with the broader market. (Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Susan Fenton)