* Tax of 30-40 euros/tonne needed
* Cash should be redistributed for low-carbon investment
* Cars should be included
* Border tax could be applied to EU imports
By Susanna Twidale
LONDON, Oct 20 Europe should abandon its failing
emission trading system and impose an economy-wide carbon tax of
30-40 euros ($34-45) a tonne to spur investment in low-carbon
technology, the CEO of French water company Veolia said
on Tuesday.
Antoine Frerot's comments came as negotiators from almost
200 nations are meeting in Bonn this week to thrash out the
details of a draft climate pact to be agreed at the end of the
year in Paris.
As CEO of a major water and waste management company, Frerot
takes a keen interest in environmental policies and attended the
high level U.N. climate summit in New York last year.
The EU Emissions Trading System (ETS) is meant to be central
to EU efforts to cut carbon emissions, but oversupply following
recession has meant the price of permits is so low, it remains
very cheap to burn coal, the most carbon-intensive fossil fuel.
"It is necessary to clearly send a clear message to
investors to de-pollute and we need to have something clearer
and simpler," Frerot said in an interview with Reuters.
He said the tax should be economy wide and include sectors
not currently covered by the EU ETS such as road transport.
An average car in Europe emits roughly two tonnes of carbon
dioxide a year.
"Two tonnes at 30-40 euros a tonne will be 60-80 euros a
year per car. It is not completely unacceptable," he said.
Money from the tax should be paid to an agency, rather than
governments, with cash redistributed among companies to help pay
for measure to cut pollution such as greenhouse gas emissions.
"I'm sure that if (politicians) are able to say to the
population that these receipts will go to de-pollution the
payment will be much more acceptable," Frerot said.
Some EU countries have already put in place a tax to
compensate for the shortcomings of the EU ETS, in which carbon
allowances currently trade at around 8.40 euros a tonne.
British utilities pay a carbon tax of 18 pounds per tonne on
top of the EU carbon allowance price while France recently
introduced carbon taxes for sectors not covered by the scheme.
Frerot acknowledged fears over global competitiveness meant
it would be difficult to get EU countries to agree to the tax
and said a carbon tax on imports would also be needed.
Under the EU ETS, companies deemed at risk of relocating
abroad to countries with looser environmental regulations are
given free carbon allowances to avoid so-called carbon leakage.
($1 = 0.8812 euros)
(Editing by Mark Potter)