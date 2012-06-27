(Corrects to role in paragraph 2)
PARIS, June 27 French state-owned bank Caisse
des Depots et Consignations (CDC), a 50 percent owner in Veolia
Transdev, has rejected a turnaround plan for the transport firm,
saying it lacks ambition, French newspaper Les Echos reported on
Wednesday.
The CDC's board members at Transdev, which is co-owned by
Veolia Environnement, were dissatisfied with the plan
both financially and strategically and did not want to raise
capital for a company that did not have a plan to play a key
role in urban transport, the paper said.
It added that CDC was tapping former Veolia Transdev chief
Phillipe Segretain to head up the effort to find a new plan.
Veolia Environnement put up for sale its 50 percent stake in
Veolia Transdev in December as part of a plan to shed 5 billion
euros ($6.24 billion) in assets in order to cut debt and costs.
The utility has since announced exclusive talks with a
potential buyer, which media reports have said is infrastructure
fund Cube, owned by investment bank Natixis.
French dailies Le Monde and Le Figaro said on June 16 that
CDC had vetoed a bid by Cube as too low and because the fund
planned to sell Veolia Transdev's international operations.
($1 = 0.8019 euros)
(Reporting by Nina Sovich; Editing by Matthew Tostevin)