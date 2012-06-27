(Corrects to role in paragraph 2)

PARIS, June 27 French state-owned bank Caisse des Depots et Consignations (CDC), a 50 percent owner in Veolia Transdev, has rejected a turnaround plan for the transport firm, saying it lacks ambition, French newspaper Les Echos reported on Wednesday.

The CDC's board members at Transdev, which is co-owned by Veolia Environnement, were dissatisfied with the plan both financially and strategically and did not want to raise capital for a company that did not have a plan to play a key role in urban transport, the paper said.

It added that CDC was tapping former Veolia Transdev chief Phillipe Segretain to head up the effort to find a new plan.

Veolia Environnement put up for sale its 50 percent stake in Veolia Transdev in December as part of a plan to shed 5 billion euros ($6.24 billion) in assets in order to cut debt and costs.

The utility has since announced exclusive talks with a potential buyer, which media reports have said is infrastructure fund Cube, owned by investment bank Natixis.

French dailies Le Monde and Le Figaro said on June 16 that CDC had vetoed a bid by Cube as too low and because the fund planned to sell Veolia Transdev's international operations. ($1 = 0.8019 euros) (Reporting by Nina Sovich; Editing by Matthew Tostevin)