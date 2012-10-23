PARIS Oct 23 Veolia Environnement and its partner Caisse des Depots et Consignations said on Tuesday the French state-owned bank would take control of their transport joint venture Transdev by raising its stake to 60 percent.

Veolia will keep a 40 percent stake in Transdev.

As part of the deal, the two companies will subscribe to a 800 million-euro ($1.1 billion) capital increase through the conversion of shareholder loans. ($1 = 0.7651 euros) (Reporting by Elena Berton)