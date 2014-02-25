PARIS Feb 25 David Azema, the head of French
state holding company APE, told Reuters on Tuesday he is not a
candidate to become chief executive of water and waste group
Veolia.
Earlier on Tuesday, French Industry Minister Arnaud
Montebourg said that Azema would have to appear before a
government ethics commission, apparently indirectly confirming
press reports about Azema's candidacy.
"I have received no firm request from the nominations
committee of Veolia to occupy the function of chief executive. I
am not a candidate for this position," Azema told Reuters,
adding that therefore had not deposited a dossier with the
ethics commission.
Earlier this month, a French magazine wrote that the
Dassault family, the second-biggest shareholder in Veolia
Environnement, was seeking to oust Chief Executive
Antoine Frerot to replace him with Azema.
(Reporting by Benjamin Mallet, writing by Geert De Clercq;
Editing by Andrew Callus)