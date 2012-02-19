PARIS Feb 19 French state-owned power
company EDF's Chief Executive Henri Proglio is seeking
to oust Antoine Frerot as head of water group Veolia
Environnement, Les Echos reported on Sunday.
Proglio, who is also a Veolia director, is proposing that
the board remove the company's CEO at a Feb. 29 meeting, the
financial daily reported on its website.
Veolia had no comment on the report, a company spokeswoman
said when contacted by Reuters.
According to the newspaper, which identified no sources,
several potential successors have already been identified,
including French former environment minister Jean-Louis Borloo
and Daniel Bouton, Societe Generale's ex-CEO.
Veolia's shares have tumbled 61 percent over the past 12
months amid a series of profit warnings.
(Reporting by Laurence Frost and Patrick Vignal; Editing by
Diane Craft)