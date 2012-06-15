PARIS, June 15 Three consortia have lined up to buy French utility Veolia Environnement's regulated UK water business, with a deal expected next month, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday citing people familiar with the situation.

The disposal, which is "near certain," would be signed in July and close by the end of the summer, depending on antitrust clearance, according to one of the people cited by the newspaper.

The process to sell the U.S. solid-waste business is also continuing with more than three buyers interested, the newspaper said. It did not identify the UK consortia.

A spokeswoman for Veolia declined to comment on the report.

Veolia Environnement plans to shed 5 billion euros of assets, including its sizable transport business, as part of an overhaul to address its lack of profitability and huge debt. (Reporting by Elena Berton and Benjamin Mallet; Editing by Christian Plumb)