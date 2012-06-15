PARIS, June 15 Three consortia have lined up to
buy French utility Veolia Environnement's regulated UK
water business, with a deal expected next month, the Wall Street
Journal reported on Friday citing people familiar with the
situation.
The disposal, which is "near certain," would be signed in
July and close by the end of the summer, depending on antitrust
clearance, according to one of the people cited by the
newspaper.
The process to sell the U.S. solid-waste business is also
continuing with more than three buyers interested, the newspaper
said. It did not identify the UK consortia.
A spokeswoman for Veolia declined to comment on the report.
Veolia Environnement plans to shed 5 billion euros of
assets, including its sizable transport business, as part of an
overhaul to address its lack of profitability and huge debt.
