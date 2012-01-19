LONDON Jan 19 Veolia Environnement
appointed Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan
to run the sale of its UK-based Water business as part
of its plan to shed 5 billion euros ($6.4 billion) of assets by
2013, persons familiar with the process told Reuters on
Thursday.
The French waste, water, transport and energy group, which
issued two profit warnings last year, unveiled a large asset
sale programme in December to reduce debt and exit up to 70
countries.
Veolia's UK water operations include Veolia Water Central,
Veolia Water East and Veolia Water Southeast and would be worth
about 1 billion pounds ($1.54 billion), one of the persons said.
Infrastructure funds including Goldman Sachs Infrastructure,
Australia's Infrastructure Capital Group, Borealis, Canadian
Pension Plan (CPP) as well as Japanese traders Mitsui
and Marubeni and private equity firm
Blackstone could be among the bidders, the persons said.
Veolia is hoping to close a deal this year, ideally before
its first-half results in August, as it urgently needs to prove
to investors that it is taking action to cut its towering debt
pile.
Investors have dumped Veolia shares this year, causing them
to lose more than half their value.
The shares were the worst performer on France's blue chip
CAC index last year, declining 61 percent. At
1224 GMT they were trading down 1.9 percent at 7.98 euros.
Veolia was not available for immediate comment. Deutsche
Bank and JP Morgan declined to comment.

