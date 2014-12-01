UPDATE 2-Allan Gray signals Net1 shareholder revolt over South Africa grants debacle
* About 17 million people receive welfare benefits (Adds details)
PARIS Dec 1 Veolia Environnement said on Monday that it planned to request that its New York-listed shares, known as American Depositary Receipts (ADRs), be withdrawn from trading effective on December 22.
"The delisting and termination of the registration of the company with the SEC should provide cost savings and eliminate certain additional costs linked to the company's listing on two exchanges," said Veolia in a statement.
The shares of the French water and waste group listed on the Euronext Paris market will continue to trade. (Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by Mark John)
* About 17 million people receive welfare benefits (Adds details)
* Receives complete response letter from US FDA for zs-9 (sodium zirconium cyclosilicate) for hyperkalaemia
* Goldman Sachs expects copper market to tighten "imminently"