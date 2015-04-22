PARIS, April 22 Veolia shareholders who
wanted to keep a one share one vote governance structure lost a
vote on Wednesday, opening the way for double-voting rights for
long-term investors including the French government.
About 50.2 percent of shareholders voted in favour of the
resolution that would have kept the principle of one share one
vote. Under the law taking effect next year that has a stated
aim of promoting stability at French companies, two thirds of
shareholders are needed to stop the double voting rights switch.
The company's directors had recommended shareholders reject
the resolution. State bank CDC, which owns 8.64 percent of
Veolia's capital, had been widely expected to vote with the
board, with likely backing from industrial group Dassault and
the government of Qatar which own 5.85 percent and 4.64 percent,
respectively.
Many investment funds that hold most of Veolia's capital had
been expected to vote in favour of keeping single voting rights.
Earlier on Wednesday, L'Oreal shareholders voted overwhelmingly
to keep the one-for-one vote.
Double voting rights exist at many French companies and are
set to become more widespread after the Socialist government
passed a law last year to grant them to shareholders registered
for more than two years.
(Reporting by Emelia Sithole-Matarise; editing by David Clarke)