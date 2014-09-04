* Court: State did not act as private investor would have
* Implementing ruling could take months, even years
* SNCM likely to go under court protection in November
By Geert De Clercq
PARIS, Sept 4 Cash-strapped ferry operator SNCM
looks set to seek legal protection from its creditors after
Europe's highest court ruled on Thursday it must pay back 220
million euros ($289 million) of French state aid.
SNCM, owned 66 percent by transport group Transdev, has
racked up losses as low-cost competitors have eaten away its
market share and is fast running out of funds.
Transdev - itself a joint venture between water and waste
firm Veolia and French state bank CDC - has said it
will not put more money into SNCM and that court protection from
creditors is the only way to shield the ferry operator from two
separate state aid repayment claims totalling 440 million euros.
SNCM received part of the aid during its privatisation in
2006, and got European Commission approval for it at the time.
However, in 2012 the EU Court of Justice's (ECJ) first-level
General Court ordered it to repay 220 million euros following a
complaint by competitor Corsica Ferries.
Rejecting an appeal by the French government, the court said
in a statement on Thursday that the French state, when giving
various forms of financial aid to the firm, had not acted in the
way a private investor would have in similar circumstances and
that the European Commission had been wrong to approve the aid
package.
A court official told Reuters that EU antitrust authorities
would now monitor whether SNCM repays the state aid and possibly
start new legal action to enforce the ruling, a process that
could take months or even years.
The firm's unions have called on the government to keep the
company afloat.
"We still expect from France and the government that SNCM's
rights are defended with a long-term perspective and that they
go to the end of all appeal procedures," CGC union leader
Maurice Perrin said.
SNCM, which employs about 2,600 people, has a second
state-aid repayment claim - which it is also appealing - hanging
over it, relating to aid given in the 2007-2013 period.
Veolia has long said the only way to protect SNCM from the
claims is to put it under Chapter 11-style court protection from
its creditors and continue the viable part of the business under
a new legal structure, with new shareholders and with part of
the company's staff and assets.
The French state, which owns a direct 25 percent stake in
SNCM besides its indirect stake via CDC, came round to this view
in July, but has promised the unions not to seek court
protection before the end of October.
Experts say court protection is the most likely outcome and
even an ECJ ruling in favour of SNCM would not have changed that
as the firm is likely to run out of cash long before any of the
court procedures reach their conclusion.
Transdev's efforts to find a buyer have foundered as
prospective buyers - which included Norway's Siem Shipping
and Mexico's Baja Ferries - wanted guarantees that
they would not become liable to repay the aid, which its
shareholders cannot give.
The long-running SNCM crisis has stopped Veolia from selling
part of its Transdev stake to CDC, as the state bank does not
want to take over majority control of Transdev as long as it
owns the troubled ferry operator, whose unions have launched
several strike actions in the last few years.
