PARIS Oct 14 France's Veolia Environnement plans to sell its urban lighting unit Citelum as part of a wider plan to sell 4 billion euros ($5.5 billion) in assets between now and 2013, Les Echos reported on Friday.

Veolia has given a mandate to M&A boutique firm DC Advisory to oversee the sale, the French newspaper said, without citing sources.

Veolia had no immediate comment.

According to its website, Citelum had 2010 revenue of 276 million euros and and an operating income of 16.7 million.

Veolia sold assets worth more than 1 billion euros in the first half, part of a plan to sell at least 1.3 billion euros this year. ($1 = 0.730 Euros) (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Christian Plumb)