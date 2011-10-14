UPDATE 4-U.S.-backed Syrian force in new phase of Raqqa assault
* IS being fought by three separate enemies in Syria (Adds Jordanian air strikes in southern Syria)
PARIS Oct 14 France's Veolia Environnement plans to sell its urban lighting unit Citelum as part of a wider plan to sell 4 billion euros ($5.5 billion) in assets between now and 2013, Les Echos reported on Friday.
Veolia has given a mandate to M&A boutique firm DC Advisory to oversee the sale, the French newspaper said, without citing sources.
Veolia had no immediate comment.
According to its website, Citelum had 2010 revenue of 276 million euros and and an operating income of 16.7 million.
Veolia sold assets worth more than 1 billion euros in the first half, part of a plan to sell at least 1.3 billion euros this year. ($1 = 0.730 Euros) (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Christian Plumb)
* IS being fought by three separate enemies in Syria (Adds Jordanian air strikes in southern Syria)
TRIPOLI, Feb 4 Libya's coast guard intercepted at least 1,131 migrants near the western city of Sabratha over the course of a week, a spokesman said on Saturday.
WASHINGTON, Feb 4 The Department of Homeland Security will stop flagging travelers from certain countries targeted by an executive order from President Donald Trump, a spokeswoman said on Saturday, in order to comply with a federal court ruling.