PARIS Oct 14 France's Veolia Environnement wants to sell its urban lighting unit, Citelum, as part of a wider plan to sell 4 billion euros ($5.5 billion) in assets by 2013, Les Echos reported on Friday.

The French newspaper said Veolia has given a mandate to M&A boutique firm DC Advisory to oversee the sale, without citing its sources.

A Veolia spokeswoman denied that the company had awarded a mandate for the sale.

According to its website, Citelum had 2010 revenue of 276 million euros and and an operating income of 16.7 million.

