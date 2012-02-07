PARIS Feb 7 Four French companies, led by Veolia Environnement, have won a 777 million euro ($1 billion) contract to renovate the world's second-largest waste water treatment plant at Seine Aval, 20 kilometres outside Paris.

Waste and water group Veolia said on Tuesday its OTV subsidiary had won the contract from the waste water authority for the Greater Paris area to head the consortium and would have a 25 percent share of total revenue.

A Veolia spokesman said construction groups Eiffage and Vinci had won the bulk of the contract, worth 408 million euros.

Eiffage and Vinci were not available to comment.

A spokesman for waste and water company Suez Environnement , the fourth group involved, said its share of the contract was 165 million euros. ($1 = 0.7646 euro) (Reporting by Caroline Jacobs and Pascale Denis; Editing by Dan Lalor)