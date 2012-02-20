PARIS Feb 20 Shares in Veolia
Environnement fell more than three percent on Monday in
response to press reports that the French water group faces
pressure to replace Chief Executive Antoine Frerot and could
report a full-year loss next month.
French newspapers reported that state-owned power company
EDF's Chief Executive Henri Proglio wants to oust
Frerot as head of Veolia.
Proglio, who preceded Frerot as Veolia's CEO and remains a
director, is proposing that the board remove him at a Feb. 29
meeting, Les Echos and Le Figaro reported on Monday citing
unnamed sources.
This was first reported on Les Echos website on Sunday.
Heavily indebted Veolia -- which had its credit rating cut
by Moody's earlier this month -- is expected to post a full-year
loss of 200 million euros on March 1, according to weekly
magazine Challenges.
Veolia shares were 3.80 percent lower at 0908 GMT.
They have fallen 61 percent over the past 12 months in
response to a series of profit warnings.
According to French daily Liberation, Proglio raised the
issue of Frerot's ouster with French President Nicolas Sarkozy
on Feb. 14 during a flight.
But Environment Minister Nathalie Kosciusko-Morizet
dismissed the report as "press rumours" in an interview with
television channel I-Tele.
"I was on the aircraft," Kosciusko-Morizet said. "There
hasn't been a discussion on this subject, so this is false."
Veolia and EDF declined to comment on the reports.
According to the newspapers, several potential successors
have already been identified, including French former
environment minister Jean-Louis Borloo, Jacques Veyrat, the
former head of shipping and commodities group Louis Dreyfus, and
Daniel Bouton, Societe Generale's ex-CEO.
Borloo, who was reported by Les Echos to have met Veolia
executives last week, was not immediately available for comment.
Augustin de Romanet, whose term as head of French state bank
Caisse des Depots et Consignations is set to expire
soon, and a Veolia director, has also been named among the
potential candidates.
But a spokesman for de Romanet denied that he had been
contacted or had indicated any interest in taking up the role at
Veolia.
