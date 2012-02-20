PARIS Feb 20 Shares in Veolia Environnement fell more than three percent on Monday in response to press reports that the French water group faces pressure to replace Chief Executive Antoine Frerot and could report a full-year loss next month.

French newspapers reported that state-owned power company EDF's Chief Executive Henri Proglio wants to oust Frerot as head of Veolia.

Proglio, who preceded Frerot as Veolia's CEO and remains a director, is proposing that the board remove him at a Feb. 29 meeting, Les Echos and Le Figaro reported on Monday citing unnamed sources.

This was first reported on Les Echos website on Sunday.

Heavily indebted Veolia -- which had its credit rating cut by Moody's earlier this month -- is expected to post a full-year loss of 200 million euros on March 1, according to weekly magazine Challenges.

Veolia shares were 3.80 percent lower at 0908 GMT.

They have fallen 61 percent over the past 12 months in response to a series of profit warnings.

According to French daily Liberation, Proglio raised the issue of Frerot's ouster with French President Nicolas Sarkozy on Feb. 14 during a flight.

But Environment Minister Nathalie Kosciusko-Morizet dismissed the report as "press rumours" in an interview with television channel I-Tele.

"I was on the aircraft," Kosciusko-Morizet said. "There hasn't been a discussion on this subject, so this is false."

Veolia and EDF declined to comment on the reports.

According to the newspapers, several potential successors have already been identified, including French former environment minister Jean-Louis Borloo, Jacques Veyrat, the former head of shipping and commodities group Louis Dreyfus, and Daniel Bouton, Societe Generale's ex-CEO.

Borloo, who was reported by Les Echos to have met Veolia executives last week, was not immediately available for comment.

Augustin de Romanet, whose term as head of French state bank Caisse des Depots et Consignations is set to expire soon, and a Veolia director, has also been named among the potential candidates.

But a spokesman for de Romanet denied that he had been contacted or had indicated any interest in taking up the role at Veolia.

(Reporting by Laurence Frost and Elena Berton; Additional reporting by Gilles Guillaume and Marine Pennetier. Editing by Jane Merriman)