* CEO says Veolia stays out of politics

* Ex-CEO Proglio reportedly seeking to replace Frerot

* Sarkozy says reports he backs Borloo as CEO "absurd"

* Veolia closes down 3 pct on heightened uncertainty (Recasts with letter to staff, further source comments)

By Caroline Jacobs and Sophie Sassard

PARIS, Feb 20 Veolia chief executive Antoine Frerot pledged to focus on restructuring the troubled water and waste company, dismissing media reports that his predecessor was trying to oust him as a "destabilisation attempt" in a letter to staff.

Shares in the water and waste group fell by 3 percent on Monday after French media reported former boss Henri Proglio was pushing for a change in leadership at Veolia, which is restructuring to cut its debt following two profit warnings.

"Together we need to face up to this destabilisation attempt," Frerot wrote to his staff on Monday in a letter seen by Reuters, adding that they could count on his "complete motivation to see the restructuring of Veolia Environnement through successfully."

"Our company has always taken care to stay out of political debates, at all times and all places, even and above all during a time of elections," he added.

Proglio, chief executive of state-controlled utility EDF and a Veolia board director, has proposed the board remove chief executive Antoine Frerot at a Feb. 29 meeting, Les Echos and Le Figaro newspapers said, citing unnamed sources.

But a source close to EDF's thinking said that the decision to replace Frerot came from the majority of Veolia's top shareholders, stressing that EDF was not the most powerful shareholder within Veolia's board and that Proglio had nothing personal against Frerot.

According to the source, none of Veolia's top five shareholders still support Frerot.

"Frerot failed to impose his leadership at the help of Veolia", the source said.

Heavily indebted Veolia -- which had its credit rating cut by rating agency Moody's earlier this month -- was expected to post a full-year loss of 200 million euros ($263 million) on March 1, weekly magazine Challenges said.

Veolia shares closed down 3 percent at 9.29 euros, taking their loss above 60 percent over the past 12 months.

French newspaper Liberation said Proglio raised the issue of Frerot's ouster with French President Nicolas Sarkozy during a flight on Feb. 14.

Sarkozy dismissed rumours he was backing former environment minister Jean-Louis Borloo as Veolia's new CEO as "absurd" on French television channel BFM Business. Borloo met with Veolia executives last week, Les Echos said.

The source close to EDF's thinking branded the Borloo rumour as "dubious".

Borloo said in a statement he had been contacted recently by Veolia simply to give his views informally on the business. He added that everything else was guesswork and manipulation and he had not decided to end his political career.

Veolia and EDF, which owns nearly 4 percent of Veolia, declined to comment on the reports.

Some analysts said they would not be surprised if Proglio wanted Frerot removed, as Frerot had set out to undo an acquisition frenzy by Proglio that led to a mounting debt pile.

"Proglio wants his head because he destroyed his reputation in terms of management," said one London-based analyst, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Frerot wants to sell the transport division and exit about half of the 70 countries where Veolia has businesses as part of a plan to shed 5 billion euros in assets in the next two years.

"It's unbelievable. The problems there are all related to Proglio being president," said a Paris-based banker who also requested anonymity. "Proglio thought he had put a yes-man in his former job."

Frerot became CEO in November 2009 but Proglio remained chairman until December 2010 when Frerot took on both roles.

The banker added that Borloo would not fit the profile of a credible successor. "They don't need a politician, they need someone to run the business."

Several other potential successors have been identified, including Jacques Veyrat, the former head of shipping and commodities group Louis Dreyfus, and Daniel Bouton, Societe Generale's ex-CEO, according to the newspapers.

Veolia Director Augustin de Romanet, whose term as head of French state bank Caisse des Depots et Consignations expires soon, has also been named as a potential candidate.

But his spokesman denied that he had been contacted or had indicated any interest in taking up the role. ($1 = 0.7597 euros) (Reporting by Caroline Jacobs and Elena Berton. Additional reporting by Christian Plumb, Benjamin Mallet, Gilles Guillaume and Marine Pennetier Editing by Jane Merriman and Helen Massy-Beresford)