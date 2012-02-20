* CEO says Veolia stays out of politics
* Ex-CEO Proglio reportedly seeking to replace Frerot
* Sarkozy says reports he backs Borloo as CEO "absurd"
* Veolia closes down 3 pct on heightened uncertainty
(Recasts with letter to staff, further source comments)
By Caroline Jacobs and Sophie Sassard
PARIS, Feb 20 Veolia chief
executive Antoine Frerot pledged to focus on restructuring the
troubled water and waste company, dismissing media reports that
his predecessor was trying to oust him as a "destabilisation
attempt" in a letter to staff.
Shares in the water and waste group fell by 3 percent on
Monday after French media reported former boss Henri Proglio was
pushing for a change in leadership at Veolia, which is
restructuring to cut its debt following two profit warnings.
"Together we need to face up to this destabilisation
attempt," Frerot wrote to his staff on Monday in a letter seen
by Reuters, adding that they could count on his "complete
motivation to see the restructuring of Veolia Environnement
through successfully."
"Our company has always taken care to stay out of political
debates, at all times and all places, even and above all during
a time of elections," he added.
Proglio, chief executive of state-controlled utility EDF
and a Veolia board director, has proposed the board
remove chief executive Antoine Frerot at a Feb. 29 meeting, Les
Echos and Le Figaro newspapers said, citing unnamed sources.
But a source close to EDF's thinking said that the decision
to replace Frerot came from the majority of Veolia's top
shareholders, stressing that EDF was not the most powerful
shareholder within Veolia's board and that Proglio had nothing
personal against Frerot.
According to the source, none of Veolia's top five
shareholders still support Frerot.
"Frerot failed to impose his leadership at the help of
Veolia", the source said.
Heavily indebted Veolia -- which had its credit rating cut
by rating agency Moody's earlier this month -- was expected to
post a full-year loss of 200 million euros ($263 million) on
March 1, weekly magazine Challenges said.
Veolia shares closed down 3 percent at 9.29 euros, taking
their loss above 60 percent over the past 12 months.
French newspaper Liberation said Proglio raised the issue of
Frerot's ouster with French President Nicolas Sarkozy during a
flight on Feb. 14.
Sarkozy dismissed rumours he was backing former environment
minister Jean-Louis Borloo as Veolia's new CEO as "absurd" on
French television channel BFM Business. Borloo met with Veolia
executives last week, Les Echos said.
The source close to EDF's thinking branded the Borloo rumour
as "dubious".
Borloo said in a statement he had been contacted recently by
Veolia simply to give his views informally on the business. He
added that everything else was guesswork and manipulation and he
had not decided to end his political career.
Veolia and EDF, which owns nearly 4 percent of Veolia,
declined to comment on the reports.
Some analysts said they would not be surprised if Proglio
wanted Frerot removed, as Frerot had set out to undo an
acquisition frenzy by Proglio that led to a mounting debt pile.
"Proglio wants his head because he destroyed his reputation
in terms of management," said one London-based analyst, speaking
on condition of anonymity.
Frerot wants to sell the transport division and exit about
half of the 70 countries where Veolia has businesses as part of
a plan to shed 5 billion euros in assets in the next two years.
"It's unbelievable. The problems there are all related to
Proglio being president," said a Paris-based banker who also
requested anonymity. "Proglio thought he had put a yes-man in
his former job."
Frerot became CEO in November 2009 but Proglio remained
chairman until December 2010 when Frerot took on both roles.
The banker added that Borloo would not fit the profile of a
credible successor. "They don't need a politician, they need
someone to run the business."
Several other potential successors have been identified,
including Jacques Veyrat, the former head of shipping and
commodities group Louis Dreyfus, and Daniel Bouton, Societe
Generale's ex-CEO, according to the newspapers.
Veolia Director Augustin de Romanet, whose term as head of
French state bank Caisse des Depots et Consignations
expires soon, has also been named as a potential candidate.
But his spokesman denied that he had been contacted or had
indicated any interest in taking up the role.
